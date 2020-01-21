& cplSiteName &

Dali Wireless Sues JMA Wireless Over Patents

1/21/2020

MENLO PARK, Calif. -- Dali Wireless, Inc. today announced it has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against John Mezzalingua Associates, LLC d/b/a JMA Wireless, for the infringement of U.S. Patent Numbers 10,344,499 and 9,820,171 (case No. 1:19-cv-02367). In its complaint, Dali alleges that JMA has committed, and continues to commit, acts of infringement of Dali's patents-in-suit. Dali has petitioned the court for judgment on this matter, requesting an injunction prohibiting JMA from making, using, advertising, selling and offering for sale JMA's TEKO® Cell Hub and XRAN® server software products, and for monetary damages to compensate for the infringement.

Dali's lawsuit against JMA comes soon after the filing of two other lawsuits. In May of 2019, Dali filed a patent infringement lawsuit against CommScope Technologies LLC and CommScope Holding Company Inc., in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging infringement of U.S. Patent Numbers 10,045,314, 10,080,178, 9,847,816 and 8,682,338 (case No. 1:19-cv-00952-MN). In that case Dali is seeking damages and an injunction to stop the manufacture, sale, and distribution of CommScope's OneCell and ION-E products.

Additionally, in December of 2019, Dali filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Charlotte Division, against Corning Optical Communications LLC, alleging infringement of US Patent Numbers 10,159,074 and 9,769,766 (case No. 3:19-cv-714). Dali is seeking damages and an injunction to stop the manufacture, sale, and distribution of Corning's SpiderCloud Enterprise Radio Access Network ("E-RAN") System.

Dali is a world-wide innovator in digital radio distribution systems and digital predistortion technology that revolutionized in-building and outdoor wireless coverage and capacity. Dali's groundbreaking products have been consistently recognized by industry publications. For instance, ABI Research has recognized Dali as a "Hot Tech Innovator" and also ranked Dali No. 1 for innovation in the ABI research report, "In-Building Wireless, DAS Vendor Competitive Assessment".

In addition to providing broad coverage on digital predistortion and radio frequency ("RF") distribution technology, Dali's patents are critically important to enabling 4G, 5G and virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN) technologies.

Dali Wireless

