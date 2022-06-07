Sign In Register
CTAM Europe announces new dates for Executive Management program

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/6/2022
Comment (0)

BRUSSELS, Belgium – CTAM Europe’s Co-Chairs Louise Cottrell, SVP Affiliate Sales, AMC Networks International, and Lukas Kernell, VP Content, Liberty Global, are delighted to announce the new dates for the CTAM Europe Executive Management programme. The programme will take place at leading graduate business school INSEAD ‘s European campus in Fontainebleau, France, on 12 – 17 March 2023.

CTAM Europe co-developed and customised this successful Leadership, Development and Diversity programme’s five-day curriculum with INSEAD, the business school for the world, whose Global MBA Programme was ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times in 2021. The programme is designed for senior executives in the media, entertainment, connectivity and technology industry to undertake a week of learning and developing new industry tools, strategic thought leadership and a large dose of motivation. Over 200 industry keaders have been educated by the programme since its inception in 2014.

The CTAM Europe Class of ’22 included the following organisations (alphabetical): AMC Networks International, Comcast, Cool Gray Ltd, Deezer SA, Delta Fiber Nederland BV, Freewheel, GIGAEurope, Liberty Global, Melita Limited, Metrological, Norlys, Paramount RSG Media, RTL Nederland, Sunrise UPC, Telenet, Thema, TV2 Danmark and Vodafone Belgium.

We are witnessing a profound shift in how customers use digital technologies to consume information, make informed buying decisions, view content and engage with companies. This shift has been accelerated by the global COVID-19 pandemic and is reflected in the topical additions to the new curriculum.

The updated curriculum will cover:

  • Strategy management
  • Customer centric value innovation
  • Leadership management and development
  • How organisations and leaders have been dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Change management – are you prepared for this new era?
  • Digital transformation, and how the digital World drastically changed during 2020
  • Value creation in Finance
  • And much more during the 5 days

The intensive and interactive week-long course targets top executives and is highly relevant to the creativity, entertainment, connectivity industry and enables CTAM Europe to offer participants valuable insights and provide companies with a world-class, strategic executive programme.

For more information about the programme, please visit by clicking here.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
