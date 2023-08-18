Crown Castle chairman joins Cable One board

PHOENIX – Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the "Company" or "Cable One") today announced the election of P. Robert Bartolo to the Company's Board of Directors on August 18, 2023. His election increases the size of Cable One's Board to nine members.

Bartolo currently serves as chair of the board of directors of Crown Castle Inc. ("Crown Castle"). Before joining Crown Castle's board, Bartolo served as Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., as well as a portfolio manager in the company's U.S. Equity Division. Bartolo also served as Executive Vice President of the U.S. Growth Stock Fund and chairman of that fund's Investment Advisory Committee. Bartolo also previously analyzed and recommended companies in the telecommunications, cable and related industries for T. Rowe Price and co-managed the Media and Telecom Fund.

Bartolo holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Southern California and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; and has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rob to our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from his insight and acumen," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Cable One. "His investor perspective and his work in the telecommunications space will further strengthen our Board’s depth of expertise and diversity of thought."

Bartolo has also been appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Read the full press release here.

Cable One