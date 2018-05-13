& cplSiteName &

Trump Tweets on ZTE… And Gives The Chinese Vendor a Lifeline!

Ray Le Maistre
5/13/2018
50%
50%

Here's an unlikely scenario. Donald Trump has tweeted about ZTE, the Chinese company that closed its doors last week following a ruling that banned US companies from selling technology components to the network infrastructure and handset vendor. But it's maybe not the message you would have expected. (See ZTE Ceases Business Operations After US Ban.)

Trump says he's working with President Xi of China to get ZTE back in business:

It's an extraordinary scenario but a welcome one: ZTE, which the US authorities ruled had been dishonest during a trading probation period related to the sale of technology to Iran and North Korea, can still expect some sort of ruling against it, but not one as onerous as the current seven-year 'denial order' that has effectively closed its doors. (See ZTE in Existential Crisis as It Slams 'Unfair' US Ban, Considers 'Judicial Measures' and US Govt. Bans Domestic Component Sales to ZTE.)

Its welcome because it means a major player in the global communications networking and devices market has not been suddenly wiped out because of a unilateral decision by one US state department: It also means the industry could be spared major job losses across the world at ZTE's various operations and also put the network strategies of operators that rely on ZTE back on track.

But here's something that Trump didn't mention, maybe because of some potential embarrassment. The denial order ban didn't just slam ZTE -- it also stuck a right hook on multiple US firms and was likely to lead to the loss of US jobs at components companies impacted by the trade ban. (See Acacia Hit Worst by ZTE Components Ban.)

Given that the Trump administration is attempting to 'Make America Great Again!' (whatever that means), implementing a ruling that results in the loss of US jobs was misguided and foolish. Now, at least, it seems like some sense might prevail. And not before time.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T Confirms Payments to Trump Lawyer's Shell Company
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/9/2018
Eurobites: Western Europe Falls Out of Love With Smartphones
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 5/10/2018
CBRS LTE Gets Branded as 'OnGo'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/8/2018
Microsoft & IBM Partner With Red Hat: Why You Should Care
Mitch Wagner, Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, Light Reading, 5/11/2018
AT&T CEO Apologizes for Cohen Kerfuffle
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/11/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives