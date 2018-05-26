& cplSiteName &

Trump Says ZTE Can Re-Open... With Conditions

Dan Jones
5/26/2018
50%
50%

Late Friday, President Trump said he would let Chinese networking firm ZTE re-open -- with a commitment to buy American components, change its management, and pay a $1.3 billion fine -- in a move that defies a previous bipartisan ruling against the company by US lawmakers.

In April, the US goverment banned domestic component sales to ZTE, saying that the firm had broken sanctions by selling products to Iran and North Korea. ZTE ceased operations because of the ban on May 9. (See US Govt. Bans Domestic Component Sales to ZTE and ZTE Ceases Business Operations After US Ban.)

Trump said on May 13 that he was working with President Xi Jinping of China to get ZTE back in business. This week (starting May 22), a US Senate committee moved to block any easing of sanctions on ZTE by the president. (See Trump Tweets on ZTE… & Gives the Chinese Vendor a Lifeline! and Trump Denies ZTE Deal, Faces Senate Backlash.)

On Friday evening, President Trump tweeted:

Republican Senator for Florida, Marco Rubio, had already blasted President Trump for the expected lifeline to ZTE earlier Friday:

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
DanJones
50%
50%
DanJones,
 User Rank: Blogger
5/26/2018 | 10:52:15 AM
I wonder what will happen next week?
Very much doubt this is over.
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
NFV Is Down but Not Out
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/22/2018
Trump Denies ZTE Deal, Faces Senate Backlash
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/22/2018
What VeloCloud Cost VMware
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 5/21/2018
5G in the USA: A Post-BCE Update
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/23/2018
Vanquished in Video, Verizon Admits OTT Defeat
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 5/23/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives