Rubio Responds to Huawei 'Attack'

Ray Le Maistre
6/28/2018
Who knew US Senator Marco Rubio was a Light Reading follower?

He has taken to Twitter to respond to comments made about him and his fellow Republican representative Jim Banks by Huawei rotating chairman Eric Xu, who gave an interview to Light Reading contributing editor Robert Clark in Shanghai this week. (See Huawei Boss Slams 'Ignorant' Rubio on Research Restrictions.)

Rubio, Banks and two dozen other members of Congress have written to US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos calling for an inquiry into Huawei's campus partnerships, which "may pose a significant threat to national security."

Xu told Light Reading that Rubio and Banks were "closed-minded and ill-informed."

Here is what Rubio had to say in response to Xu:

This is not the last we will hear of this matter, I feel.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading.

