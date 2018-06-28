Rubio Responds to Huawei 'Attack'

Who knew US Senator Marco Rubio was a Light Reading follower?

He has taken to Twitter to respond to comments made about him and his fellow Republican representative Jim Banks by Huawei rotating chairman Eric Xu, who gave an interview to Light Reading contributing editor Robert Clark in Shanghai this week. (See Huawei Boss Slams 'Ignorant' Rubio on Research Restrictions.)

Rubio, Banks and two dozen other members of Congress have written to US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos calling for an inquiry into Huawei's campus partnerships, which "may pose a significant threat to national security."

Xu told Light Reading that Rubio and Banks were "closed-minded and ill-informed."

Here is what Rubio had to say in response to Xu:

Head of #Huawei attacked me for wanting restrictions on their research with our universities. They’ve made fortune through theft,unfair practices & spying for #China. Can’t blame him for being mad that U.S. finally catching on to their profitable tricks https://t.co/ysvMpqYcrD — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 27, 2018

This is not the last we will hear of this matter, I feel.

— Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading.