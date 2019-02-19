& cplSiteName &

Optoscribe, Sumitomo Electric Team Up

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/19/2019
50%
50%

LIVINGSTON, UK -- & Osaka, Japan – 19 February 2019 - Optoscribe, a world-leading supplier of 3D glass-based integrated photonics components, and Sumitomo Electric Industries, a world-class optical fiber cable and component manufacturing technology supplier, are delighted to announce the formation of a strategic cooperation to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components for datacom and telecom applications.

Optoscribe’s 3D glass-based photonic integrated circuits combine embedded waveguides and high precision micromachining for applications ranging from data center optical transceiver interconnects, to fiber connectivity and consumer electronics.

This strategic cooperation will seed the market for practical use cases of Sumitomo Electric’s MCF interconnects. This is especially true for four core (or greater) MCF with fan-in / fan-out components based on 3D glass-based photonic technology in datacom applications where ultra-high density optical interconnect is required.

Nick Psaila, CEO of Optoscribe, said: “We are delighted to embark on this strategic cooperation with Sumitomo Electric. We see this as a great opportunity to jointly address the performance challenges faced by datacom and telecom applications, while creating and fostering the supply chain for further deployment of multicore fiber and related technologies.”

Tatsuo Saitoh, Head of Optical Communication Laboratory of Sumitomo Electric, said: “We believe that both companies with cutting edge technologies can create a new market and ecosystem for multicore fiber-based interconnects. We are excited that our products will solve customers’ challenges for ultra-high density optical interconnects.”

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics