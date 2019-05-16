FirstLight Buys MFC

ALBANY, N.Y. -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has acquired Maine Fiber Company (“MFC”). This transaction will further enhance its fiber network throughout the State of Maine. The MFC network adds unique routes into Canada including a cable landing, the Maritime Express Route from Nova Scotia to Boston, as well as additional diversity to FirstLight’s robust network. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Acquiring MFC is very exciting for FirstLight. We have a long-standing, positive working relationship with this organization and are impressed with what they have been able to accomplish since the company’s inception in 2009,” stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight Fiber. “The companies have leveraged their strong ties over the years to expand broadband access to customers in Maine and beyond. We expect the integration process will be swift and seamless to our customers and stakeholders.”

Founded in 1999, FirstLight has been building and operating its own fiber optic network for nearly 20 years. With an expert team, FirstLight serves the networking needs of national telecommunications providers, CLECs, and leading enterprises, including healthcare organizations, high tech manufacturing and research facilities, financial institutions, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, public safety agencies, as well as local and state governments. “We are excited about the possibilities this transaction creates for our customers, employees and key stakeholders. Over the past ten years, we have built a 1,300-route mile, middle mile dark fiber network in areas throughout the State of Maine that were historically underserved,” said Dwight Allison III, CEO of MFC. “Now as part of FirstLight, a larger network of dark fiber is available to help us realize our mission of providing our customers access to a quality broadband network,” concluded Allison.

“Fiber is an essential component to meet the ever-growing bandwidth demands. MFC’s high fiber count network throughout the State of Maine will continue to support FirstLight’s growth in this region to the benefit of its customers,” said Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners and member of the FirstLight Board of Directors.

MVP Capital Advisors, member of FINRA/SIPC, represented MFC as exclusive financial advisor in the transaction.

FirstLight Fiber