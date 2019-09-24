Eurobites: ADVA Joins the Dots on Optical Transceivers

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellcom Israel plans job cuts; Orange builds cloud for Chinese consumer goods company; CityFibre on target in Stirling.
Germany's ADVA is heading up a three-year initiative that is looking to reduce the size and cost of optical transceivers by combining silicon photonics, BiCMOS electronics and quantum-dot lasers on a single chip. The project, called Photonic Embedding of Active Region Laser chips in Silicon (PEARLS), also involves FormFactor, Fraunhofer IZM, IHP, IHP Solutions, Sicoya, Technion and the University of Kassel. It is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF).
Cellcom Israel is to cut an unspecified number jobs as part of a restructuring plan that it hopes will make it profitable again by the end of 2020. As Reuters reports, the company said the layoffs would not affect customer-facing staff.
Orange Business Services has landed a major cloud contract with Midea, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer appliances, and will be charged with using its Flexible Engine offering to build a resilient communications infrastructure that connects 37 Midea sites worldwide via data centers in Atlanta, Paris, Sao Paulo and Singapore.
UK altnet CityFibre has provided an update on its progress in making the Scottish city of Stirling the company's first "Gigabit City," with a full-fiber network available to nearly every home and business by summer 2020. More than half of the rollout is complete, says CityFibre, and gigabit broadband, courtesy of Vodafone, is expected to be delivered by the due date. The Stirling project forms part of CityFibre's £2.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) Gigabit City investment program to bring full fiber to 5 million homes and businesses by 2025. (See Eurobites: CityFibre Secures £1.12B for Fiber Rollout.)
Truphone, a UK operator that employs virtual SIM technology to allow its customers to use different numbers in different territories to avoid so-called "roaming" fees, looks set to break even for the first time in its 13-year history, according to an FT report (subscription required). The operator is part-owned by Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire best known outside Russia as the man who transformed Chelsea soccer club from 1970s has-beens to English Premier League and European Champions League winners.