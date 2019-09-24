& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: ADVA Joins the Dots on Optical Transceivers

Paul Rainford
9/24/2019

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Cellcom Israel plans job cuts; Orange builds cloud for Chinese consumer goods company; CityFibre on target in Stirling.

  • Germany's ADVA is heading up a three-year initiative that is looking to reduce the size and cost of optical transceivers by combining silicon photonics, BiCMOS electronics and quantum-dot lasers on a single chip. The project, called Photonic Embedding of Active Region Laser chips in Silicon (PEARLS), also involves FormFactor, Fraunhofer IZM, IHP, IHP Solutions, Sicoya, Technion and the University of Kassel. It is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF).

  • Cellcom Israel is to cut an unspecified number jobs as part of a restructuring plan that it hopes will make it profitable again by the end of 2020. As Reuters reports, the company said the layoffs would not affect customer-facing staff.

  • Orange Business Services has landed a major cloud contract with Midea, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer appliances, and will be charged with using its Flexible Engine offering to build a resilient communications infrastructure that connects 37 Midea sites worldwide via data centers in Atlanta, Paris, Sao Paulo and Singapore.

  • UK altnet CityFibre has provided an update on its progress in making the Scottish city of Stirling the company's first "Gigabit City," with a full-fiber network available to nearly every home and business by summer 2020. More than half of the rollout is complete, says CityFibre, and gigabit broadband, courtesy of Vodafone, is expected to be delivered by the due date. The Stirling project forms part of CityFibre's £2.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) Gigabit City investment program to bring full fiber to 5 million homes and businesses by 2025. (See Eurobites: CityFibre Secures £1.12B for Fiber Rollout.)

  • The European Court of Justice has told Google that it only needs to apply its "right to be forgotten" principle across Europe, rather than to the whole world, the BBC reports. The whole "right to be forgotten" affair was born of a dispute between Google and French privacy regulator CNIL, which in 2015 had told the tech behemoth to remove search listings linking to pages containing damaging or false information about a person. (See Eurobites: EU Warns Google Over 'Right to Be Forgotten' Opportunism and Eurobites: French Regulator Fines Google €50M for Overstepping the GDPR Mark.)

  • Truphone, a UK operator that employs virtual SIM technology to allow its customers to use different numbers in different territories to avoid so-called "roaming" fees, looks set to break even for the first time in its 13-year history, according to an FT report (subscription required). The operator is part-owned by Roman Abramovich, the Russian billionaire best known outside Russia as the man who transformed Chelsea soccer club from 1970s has-beens to English Premier League and European Champions League winners.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Upcoming Live Events
    October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    November 7, 2019, London, UK
    November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    October 17, 2019
    Automating the Cable Network
    November 14, 2019
    Securing the Cable Network
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Why Are Governments Around the World Subsidizing 5G?
    By Paul Zhou, FromGeek.com, for Huawei
    Edge Computing, the Next Great IT Revolution
    By Rajesh Gadiyar, Vice President & CTO, Network & Custom Logic Group, Intel Corp
    Innovations in Home Media Terminals for the Upcoming 5G Era
    By Tang Wei, Vice President, ZTE Corporation
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
    More Slideshows