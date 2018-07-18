Corning Sees Full-Year Sales Up 10%
CORNING, NY — Corning Incorporated today announced results for its second-quarter 2018 ended June 30, 2018.
News Summary:
Solid second-quarter results driven by year-over-year sales growth in each of the company’s businesses
On track to expand margins and reach approximately $11.3 billion in full-year 2018 sales, up from prior guidance of approximately $11 billion, and up 10% year over year.
Specific contributors to the raised outlook for the full year include:
"As planned, we undertook a phase of intense operating and capital investment to meet committed demand and capture new opportunities. We have now reached an inflection point in which these investments are yielding clear benefits," said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman, chief executive officer, and president. "As a result, we are on track to meet increased demand, grow sales, and significantly improve profitability in the third quarter and beyond. We now expect full-year sales to reach approximately $11.3 billion."
Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework Progress
Corning’s Framework outlines the company’s 2016-2019 leadership priorities. Under the Framework, Corning plans to deliver more than $12.5 billion to shareholders while investing $10 billion in growth opportunities. Since it was announced in October 2015, the company has returned $10.8 billion to shareholders, including $829 million in the second quarter.
Corning is investing across its market-access platforms to capture short- and long-term sales growth opportunities:
Segment Results and Outlook
Optical Communications second-quarter 2018 net sales were up 16% and exceeded $1 billion. Net income was up 17% year over year. Sales growth was driven by data center and carrier customers.
Third-quarter sales are expected to be up approximately 25% year over year, including sales from the recently acquired 3M Communication Markets Division.
For full-year 2018, Optical Communications sales are now expected to increase by a high-teens percentage over last year, with organic growth improving to the low teens and an additional $200 million from the acquisition.
“Each of our businesses met or exceeded expectations for the second quarter. We now anticipate that 2018 will be even stronger than originally expected, with full-year sales up 10% to approximately $11.3 billion, and margin expansion in the second half of 2018,” said Tony Tripeny, senior vice president and chief financial officer.
“Optical Communications, Specialty Materials, Environmental Technologies, and Life Sciences segments are all expected to continue to grow, and the pricing environment in Display Technologies is the best in more than a decade. Several of our largest capacity expansion projects have exited the start-up phase, and production and efficiency rates are climbing. We expect a step-change in sales and profitability in the third quarter, and we plan to build on that going forward.”