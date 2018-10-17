|
Acacia’s Alan Gibbemeyer: 5G Backhaul & Coherent Optics
10/17/2018
Acacia’s Sr. Director of Business Development explains how coherent optical fits in the 5G transport network. He also explains the benefits that coherent offers access aggregation compared to traditional direct detect solutions.
