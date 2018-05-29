Acacia, Oclaro Team Up on 100/200G CFP2-DCO Products

& cplSiteName &

5/29/2018
MAYNARD, Mass. -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, and Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR), a leading provider and innovator of optical communications solutions, today announced that they are enabling a multi-vendor environment of fully interoperable CFP2-DCO modules based on Acacia’s Meru DSP. Oclaro plans to launch a new CFP2-DCO module that will feature plug-and-play compatibility with the Acacia CFP2-DCO, providing customers with two proven coherent optics suppliers for the 100/200G CFP2-DCO form factor.

CFP2-DCOs are becoming increasingly important for higher-speed optical networks because they integrate the coherent DSP into the pluggable module. The digital host interface enables simpler integration between module and system resulting in faster service activation and a pay-as-you-grow deployment model for telecommunication providers whereby the cost of additional ports can be deferred until additional services are needed.

The CFP2-DCO pluggable coherent modules from Oclaro and Acacia support transmission speeds of 100G and 200G for use in access, metro and data center interconnect markets. This form factor is being introduced by multiple network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) in switch, router, and transport platforms. The CFP2-DCO modules support four times higher density than current generation 100G CFP-DCO solutions by doubling the data rate in a smaller, lower power, pluggable module enabling customers to quickly and cost-effectively roll-out 200G networks. In addition to proprietary operating modes, both companies intend to support the requirements of the Open ROADM MSA for interoperability at 100G.

“Network operators and our system partners have been excited about the ramp of our CFP2-DCO module,” said Benny Mikkelsen, Chief Technology Officer of Acacia Communications. “By partnering with Oclaro to ensure interoperability with their Meru-based CFP2-DCO module, we believe we will be better positioned to address the DCO market as industry trends shift favorably toward the CFP2 form factor. We are excited about our relationship with Oclaro and believe that broader adoption of 200G CFP2-DCO modules will be mutually beneficial to our two companies and the customers we serve.”

“Our 43Gbaud Coherent Transmitter Receiver Optical Sub-Assembly (TROSA) is at the heart of our CFP2-DCO. The TROSA leverages proven Indium Phosphide PIC technology from Oclaro’s highly successful CFP2-ACO to achieve industry leading optical performance in a small form factor,” said Beck Mason President of the Integrated Photonics Business at Oclaro. “By establishing a fully interoperable solution with Acacia, our customers will have two sources of supply for these critical components, enabling them to efficiently upgrade their networks to higher speeds.”

