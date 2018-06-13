& cplSiteName &

ZTE Tumbles Again as US Senate Rejects Rescue Deal

Iain Morris
6/19/2018
50%
50%

Shares in ZTE fell another 25% in Hong Kong Tuesday after the US Senate voted to reinstate a ban on the Chinese company's use of components made in the US.

ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763)'s share price closed at 9.85 Hong Kong dollars and has now fallen 61.5% since the company resumed trading last week. (See ZTE Is Still in the Danger Zone.)

The sharp drop reflects investor concern that a ban would effectively drive ZTE out of business. The Chinese equipment vendor, which sells networking products and mobile devices, relies heavily on US components, according to earlier press reports, and had ceased all business operations when a ban was in force. (See ZTE Ceases Business Operations After US Ban.)

That ban came into effect after US authorities had charged ZTE with selling its equipment, which included US-made components, to Iran and North Korea, in breach of sanctions against those countries. (See ZTE in Existential Crisis as It Slams 'Unfair' US Ban, Considers 'Judicial Measures'.)

Last week, the ban was lifted by the US Commerce Department following the intervention of President Donald Trump, who previously tweeted that he was working on a rescue deal for ZTE with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (See Trump Says ZTE Can Re-Open... With Conditions.)

In a deal struck with the US Commerce Department, ZTE agreed to pay a $1 billion fine, place another $400 million in "escrow," replace its entire senior management team and board of directors and be subject to greater oversight by US watchdogs. (See ZTE Seeks $11B in Credit, Nominates New Board Members – Report, ZTE Tanks on Trading Resumption, Ejects Entire Management Team and ZTE Fined Another $1B in Rescue Deal With US.)

But US politicians who were angered by Trump's move have now added a clause to the National Defense Authorization Act that would see the ban reintroduced later this year, according to press reports.

The Senate passed that legislation by 85 to 10 votes on Monday night. It has yet to be passed by the House of Representatives and could be watered down before it comes into effect.

The Trump administration is due to meet with Republican members of Congress in the next few days and will ask them to modify language about ZTE in the proposed legislation, according to a report from Bloomberg.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

But there is widespread unhappiness across both the Republican and Democratic parties about Trump's efforts to revive ZTE. The Chinese company's US critics see it as a perennial bad actor and security threat and will be hard to mollify.

Amid the opening salvos of a trade war between the US and China, there is much bitterness at the perceived theft of US intellectual property by Chinese companies.

Aggravating that is concern China could take a lead over the US on the development of important new technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G, a next-generation mobile standard that might eventually provide connectivity for billions of devices.

ZTE's plight is bad news not only for the Chinese company's investors but also for the US components companies, like Acacia, that count it as one of their biggest customers. (See Acacia Hit Worst by ZTE Components Ban.)

Ironically, then, re-instating the ban could ultimately lead to job losses in the US.

ZTE is dwarfed by larger Chinese rival Huawei, which is also reported to be under investigation by US authorities for breaching sanctions. Nevertheless, US measures that drove ZTE out of business would likely meet with a tough response from the Chinese.

That US and Chinese presidents were apparently in discussions about ZTE's future hints at how much is potentially at stake.

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Comcast's Bid for Content, Growth & Whatever Comes Next
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/13/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018
Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives