& cplSiteName &

Qualcomm Profits Hammered by Licensing Disputes

Iain Morris
4/26/2018
50%
50%

Qualcomm yesterday blamed disputes with Apple and another licensee widely assumed to be China's Huawei for a collapse in profits during the first three months of the year (its second quarter), although its results were not as bad as analysts had feared.

Net income tumbled 52%, to about $400 million, compared with the year-earlier quarter, despite a 5% increase in sales, to $5.3 billion. Shares in the Californian chipmaker rose 3% in after-hours trading following the publication of the earnings report.

"Our fiscal second-quarter results reflect better than expected performance in our semiconductor business and lower operating expenses," said Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm's CEO, in a company statement. "We are making good progress on executing our $1 billion cost plan, are focused on closing our pending acquisition of NXP and are well positioned to drive the global commercialization of 5G."

Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) has been embroiled in a legal dispute with Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) and its contract manufacturers over the intellectual property used in iPhones. It has had a similar falling out with another company that analysts believe to be Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Those disagreements wiped about $1 billion in licensing revenues off results, compared with the year-earlier quarter. (See Qualcomm Blasts Apple for Disrupting Deals in Legal Dispute and Patents Prizefight Pending: Clash of the Tech Titans.)

As a result, sales at the company's licensing business fell 44% in the second quarter, to about $1.26 billion. At the chips division, they were up 6%, to around $3.9 billion, as unit shipments rose 4.5%, to 187 million.

Qualcomm recently began cutting jobs in an effort to reduce annual operating costs by around $1 billion. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company plans to cut about 4.4% of its workforce starting in June, having employed a total of 33,800 workers (including part-time employees) at the end of September 2017. (See Qualcomm Cuts Jobs as It Seeks Chinese Approval for NXP M&A.)

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

As Mollenkopf points out, Qualcomm is eager to complete a $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Nasdaq: NXPI), a semiconductor maker with headquarters in the Netherlands. The move would help Qualcomm expand into other markets outside the smartphones business, including the automotive sector.

However, it has been held up by Chinese authorities as trade tension between China and the US continues to grow. US President Donald Trump has already slapped tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports. And some analysts believe protectionism is to blame for recent US actions against Huawei and ZTE, China's two largest network equipment makers. (See Trade Warmonger Trump May Slap Tariffs on Chinese Tech – Reuters, US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report and ZTE in Existential Crisis as It Slams 'Unfair' US Ban, Considers 'Judicial Measures'.)

The worst-case scenario is that Chinese authorities try to block the NXP takeover in retaliation. US efforts to prevent ZTE from using US-made components for the next seven years could also hurt Qualcomm's business.

The midpoint of Qualcomm's guidance for the third quarter is for a sales decline of 3.5% and a 17% drop in diluted earnings per share. Last year, the company reported third-quarter revenues of $5.4 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.58.

Midpoint guidance also indicates a 4.5% increase in chip unit shipments next quarter, from 187 million in the third quarter of 2017.

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

(2)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
iainmorris
50%
50%
iainmorris,
 User Rank: Blogger
4/26/2018 | 10:25:47 AM
Re: Tabloid trickery
The hammering referred to the net profit, which is down more than 50%, not to the share price. Incidentally, that is down a quarter since the start of the year, which can only be described as, well, a hammering.
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
4/26/2018 | 9:51:35 AM
Tabloid trickery
I'm sure there are many many companies that would like to get "hammered" by a 3% RISE in their share price following release of quarterly numbers.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
I'm Back for the Future of Communications
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/20/2018
US Investigating Huawei for Sanctions Violations – Report
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 4/25/2018
AT&T Exec Dishes That He's Not So Hot on Rival-Partner Comcast
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/19/2018
Facebook Hearings Were the TIP of the Data Iceberg
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/20/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives