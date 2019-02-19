Peraso Lands $42M More

TORONTO -- Peraso Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor company and leader in the development of mmWave technology and Wireless Gigabit (WiGig®) chipsets, announced today that it has raised an additional $42M in financing.

The funding was co-led by two strategic investors and existing investor Roadmap Capital. This level of funding ranks near the top for all semiconductor companies funded in 2018.

Peraso is currently in production with WiGig IC solutions meant to address next generation WiFi opportunities in the Fixed Wireless Access, as well as wireless networking and 4K wireless video distribution. In the Fixed Wireless Access market, OEMs have concluded that the 5GHz band has become too congested, and as such, continuing to utilize traditional WiFi technology such as 802.11ax offers diminishing returns. The 60 GHz band offers wireless ISPs uncongested spectrum at highly competitive price points.

