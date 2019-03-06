Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Tele2 and Bite share networks in the Baltics; Telefónica tackles online fraud; BT opts for Juniper to power Network Cloud initiative.
German chipmaker Infineon is hoping to make further inroads in the automotive, industrial and IoT sectors as well as raise its profile in the US with the acquisition of US "embedded solutions" specialist Cypress for €9 billion (US$10 billion). Shares in Infineon were hit last month after it was reported by the Nikkei to have bowed to White House pressure and joined US chip giants in freezing out Huawei, ostensibly due to security concerns. (See Eurobites: US Huawei Ban Hits European Chipmakers.)
Tele2 and Bite have created a joint venture to build and operate mobile networks in Latvia and Lithuania. The partnership includes sharing of network infrastructure for 2G, 3G, 4G services as well as the two operators' forthcoming 5G rollout. Tele2 already shares all of its mobile network infrastructure in Sweden, which it says makes for reduced costs and greater energy efficiency.
ElevenPaths, Telefónica's cybersecurity arm, has joined forces with fraud detection firm Botech FPI to offer fraud-busting services to the banking sector. The agreement, which sees Telefónica incorporating Botech FPI software into its managed security catalogue, will initially be deployed in Spain but will in time be expanded to other markets where Telefónica operates in Latin America and Europe.
Another operator invested in banking is Swisscom, which has been lined up to provide a managed private-banking-as-a-service platform and back-office processing for Habib Bank AG Zurich as from November 2019.
UK incumbent operator BT has chosen Juniper Networks to help it deliver its its Network Cloud infrastructure initiative, which BT hopes will pave the way to new "converged" services that combine mobile, WiFi and fixed-line technologies. Among the Juniper goodies being picked by BT are Contrail Networking (for network orchestration), AppFormix (for "intent-driven" operations) and the QFX Series of high-density data center switches.
The UK's main mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers have all agreed to sign up to a new Fairness for Customers program devised by UK communications regulator Ofcom. They are putting their names to various commitments, all of which boil down to trying to not rip off customers.
Telia says it has become the first operator in Sweden to have its electricity supply certified as a "Good Environmental Choice" by the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation (SSNC), meaning that 100% of the electricity Telia uses is from renewable sources. The operator has committed itself to being completely carbon dioxide neutral by 2030.
Deutsche Telekom has chosen Sweden's Accedo to power its OTT Magenta TV offering, using the Accedo One application platform to support the development of video applications across multiple devices.