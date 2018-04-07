& cplSiteName &

Ethernity Integrates Aricent's Networking Suite

7/10/2018
LOD, Israel -- Ethernity Networks (AIM: ENET.L), a leading supplier of data processing offload solutions on programmable logic for Carrier Ethernet applications, announced today that it will now provide comprehensive networking solutions by adding Aricent’s Carrier Ethernet Switch Router (CESR) software suite to Ethernity’s portfolio of FPGA-based ACE-NICs and systems-on-chip (SoCs).

As part of its goal to move up the value chain and deliver end-to-end networking solutions, Ethernity now offers its OEM and system integrator customers high-performance solutions that include the company’s patented ENET Flow Processor firmware and Aricent’s CESR software, a part of Aricent’s ConvergedOS software framework portfolio. This new offering removes the barriers to entry, reduces the effort for telecom and enterprise vendors, and accelerates time-to-market for network core and edge applications, including broadband gateway (BNG), cell site router (CSR), wireless and broadband access, and other Carrier Ethernet appliances.

“With the addition of Aricent’s software to Ethernity’s carrier-grade networking products, we have advanced beyond supplying our best-in-class ENET Flow Processor to also providing turnkey solutions,” said Mr. Eugene Zetserov, VP of Products at Ethernity Networks. “Now OEMs and system integrators can have all-in-one solutions from Ethernity including applications that run on top of the ENET Flow Processors, which will save them on software licensing expenses and integration costs.”

This recent collaboration is a result of a long-term cooperation in which the two firms have designed joint solutions incorporating Ethernity’s data processing and Aricent’s ConvergedOS software framework on a number of leading OEM hardware platforms.

“We are taking our partnership with Ethernity to the next level by enabling the faster adoption of ENET Flow Processor technology and Aricent’s ConvergedOS software framework,” said Dietmar Wendt, President Communications business unit at Aricent. “Our robust and diverse software offerings will enable Ethernity’s partners and customers to accelerate their product development to compete more effectively and to stay one step ahead of the competition,” he added.

The addition of Aricent’s software will also feature in Ethernity’s next generation ACE-NIC, which will be available to customers for initial orders in Q3 of 2018. The new product benefits virtualized network appliances by offering 100G performance on programmable FPGA to offload networking and security functions.

Ethernity Networks Ltd.
Aricent Inc.

