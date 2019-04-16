Apple, Qualcomm Drop Existing Lawsuits
SAN DIEGO and CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Qualcomm and Apple today announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies worldwide. The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The companies also have reached a six-year license agreement, effective as of April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement.
