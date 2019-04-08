& cplSiteName &

Huawei Launches New-Gen Servers Running on 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Chips

Light Reading
Light Reading
4/5/2019
BEIJING -- Huawei Intelligent Computing held a launch ceremony in Beijing themed "+Intelligence, Taking Computing to New Levels", and officially released its FusionServer Pro intelligent servers running on the second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the Intel Optane DC-grade persistent memory.

FusionServer Pro is optimized for novel and traditional workloads, and takes the computing game up a notch in terms of computing/storage architecture, network optimization, intelligent acceleration, and intelligent management. FusionServer Pro features a number of highlights:

  • Supports the 2nd-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with an up to 40% performance boost over the previous-generation chipset platform.
  • Supports the Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory. The 4-socket server supports a memory capacity up to 15 TB, greatly improving memory capacity and data reliability for in-memory computing scenarios.
  • Supports all-NVMe SSDs and hybrid configuration of hard drives; supports tiered data deployment, enhancing storage density and performance.
  • Provides various GE and 10GE LAN on motherboard (LOM) ports, simplifying network deployment and management.
  • Supports various intelligent accelerator components, such as intelligent network interface cards (iNICs), intelligent SSDs, FPGA accelerator cards, and AI accelerator cards, delivering ultimate service experience.
  • Incorporates the FusionDirector intelligent management software, greatly improving data center intelligence and management efficiency.

    Built for future-facing service workloads, the Huawei new-generation servers aim to achieve optimal efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The servers are designed to meet diversified enterprise requirements and enable industry-leading intelligent management and energy efficiency, continuously reducing O&M costs and bringing tangible benefits to customers.

