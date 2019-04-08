Huawei Launches New-Gen Servers Running on 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Chips

BEIJING -- Huawei Intelligent Computing held a launch ceremony in Beijing themed "+Intelligence, Taking Computing to New Levels", and officially released its FusionServer Pro intelligent servers running on the second-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the Intel Optane DC-grade persistent memory.

FusionServer Pro is optimized for novel and traditional workloads, and takes the computing game up a notch in terms of computing/storage architecture, network optimization, intelligent acceleration, and intelligent management. FusionServer Pro features a number of highlights:

Supports the 2nd-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with an up to 40% performance boost over the previous-generation chipset platform.

Supports the Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory. The 4-socket server supports a memory capacity up to 15 TB, greatly improving memory capacity and data reliability for in-memory computing scenarios.

Supports all-NVMe SSDs and hybrid configuration of hard drives; supports tiered data deployment, enhancing storage density and performance.

Provides various GE and 10GE LAN on motherboard (LOM) ports, simplifying network deployment and management.

Supports various intelligent accelerator components, such as intelligent network interface cards (iNICs), intelligent SSDs, FPGA accelerator cards, and AI accelerator cards, delivering ultimate service experience.