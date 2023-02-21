Comcast sets aside $100M for Texas network expansion

HOUSTON, Texas – Comcast announced today it will significantly expand its next-generation network, the Xfinity 10G Network, in a major way across several southeast Texas counties in 2023. The media and technology company said it will invest more than $100 million to install at least one thousand miles of new fiber-rich highways that will reach up to 80,000 homes and businesses by the end of this year. The planned expansions add to Comcast's ongoing $2.8 billion investment in Texas over the last three years.

Network expansion efforts will begin in Kingwood, Pinehurst, Prairie View, Waller, New Caney and Conroe. Construction will continue in other communities that have ongoing network infrastructure builds in the Houston area.

Construction has started in Kingwood, which will be the largest expansion of the year; it is expected to be complete by the end of 2023 and will reach nearly 24,000 Kingwood homes and businesses. These locations will have the foundational next-generation network in place to begin deploying DOCSIS 4.0, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options.

Once complete, Comcast, the nation's largest provider of 1.2 Gigabit per second speeds, will give consumers access to reliable and fast Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile service that outperforms its competitors. Comcast engineers have also developed multiple artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies that make the network faster and more reliable while delivering up to 100 Gbps for Comcast Business customers. In addition, Comcast's next-generation technology provides multiple layers of security that automatically detect and block hundreds of thousands of cyber events every second, and a Smart Network that automates many core network functions and dramatically reduces the number of outages.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast