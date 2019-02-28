VMware Q4 Revenues Rise 16% to $2.59B

& cplSiteName &

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2019:

Quarterly Review

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter was $2.59 billion, an increase of 16% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

  • License revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.23 billion, an increase of 21% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

  • GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $502 million, including a loss of $38 million on an investment in Pivotal Software, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $387 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $823 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, up 23% per diluted share compared to $657 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

  • GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $664 million, an increase of 10% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $967 million, an increase of 18% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

  • Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter was $1.01 billion. Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $946 million.

  • Total revenue plus sequential change in total unearned revenue grew 17% year-over-year.

  • License revenue plus sequential change in unearned license revenue grew 20% year-over-year.

    “Q4 was a terrific ending to a strong fiscal ’19 driven by broad-based strength across our diverse product portfolio and in all three geographies,” commented Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. “VMware is providing the essential ubiquitous software foundation for our customers’ digital transformations while we also work to drive positive global impact across our people, products and the planet.”

