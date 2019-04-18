& cplSiteName &

Versa Launches Cloud-Managed SD-WAN for Midsized Businesses

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/10/2019
50%
50%

SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- Versa Networks today announced the availability of Versa Titan, a cloud-managed SD-WAN branch and security solution that simplifies the complexity associated with wide-area network transformation. Versa Titan makes it easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver secure SD-WAN and for enterprises to buy, design, deploy and operate WAN infrastructure, accelerating their digital transformation strategies and improving business performance. Versa Titan delivers easy-to-use SD-WAN and software-defined security management tools that enhance visibility into security vulnerabilities, application behavior, network performance and bandwidth utilization.

Versa Titan is available through certified Versa Titan partners as a cloud-managed service, incorporating all core functionality of Versa Secure Cloud IP, Versa's fully integrated, cloud native, contextually-aware software stack. Enterprise IT and managed services are simplified with cloud-based SD-WAN and security services managed and activated with a web browser and mobile app. These services incorporate advanced IT service automation for the enterprise WAN-edge infrastructure with integrated in-depth customer support.

Versa Titan also brings to market the Versa Cloud Services Gateway (CSG), a Versa-branded appliance series that combines innovative hardware for high-performing advanced SD-WAN and security capabilities. Versa CSG runs Versa's FlexVNF software stack as a branch office endpoint appliance with integrated enterprise-class LTE, Wi-Fi and PoE to further simplify and improve the customer experience as organizations transition to multi-cloud and hybrid-WAN infrastructures.

Versa Networks

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
Huawei Shows 5G in Action at MWC
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics