Versa Launches Cloud-Managed SD-WAN for Midsized Businesses

SAN JOSE, CALIF. -- Versa Networks today announced the availability of Versa Titan, a cloud-managed SD-WAN branch and security solution that simplifies the complexity associated with wide-area network transformation. Versa Titan makes it easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver secure SD-WAN and for enterprises to buy, design, deploy and operate WAN infrastructure, accelerating their digital transformation strategies and improving business performance. Versa Titan delivers easy-to-use SD-WAN and software-defined security management tools that enhance visibility into security vulnerabilities, application behavior, network performance and bandwidth utilization.

Versa Titan is available through certified Versa Titan partners as a cloud-managed service, incorporating all core functionality of Versa Secure Cloud IP, Versa's fully integrated, cloud native, contextually-aware software stack. Enterprise IT and managed services are simplified with cloud-based SD-WAN and security services managed and activated with a web browser and mobile app. These services incorporate advanced IT service automation for the enterprise WAN-edge infrastructure with integrated in-depth customer support.

Versa Titan also brings to market the Versa Cloud Services Gateway (CSG), a Versa-branded appliance series that combines innovative hardware for high-performing advanced SD-WAN and security capabilities. Versa CSG runs Versa's FlexVNF software stack as a branch office endpoint appliance with integrated enterprise-class LTE, Wi-Fi and PoE to further simplify and improve the customer experience as organizations transition to multi-cloud and hybrid-WAN infrastructures.

