Cloud Bursts: F5 Closes NGINX Acquisition, IBM's Red Hat Buy Clears Hurdle

The Big 5G Event wasn't the only place for industry news this week -- although it sure seemed that way. Telco cloud news happened elsewhere too, including developments from F5, IBM and Docker.
F5 completed its $670 million acquisition of open source application delivery vendor NGINX, the company (which company? There's only one company now. Haven't you been paying attention?) said Friday. Application delivery specialist F5 gains strength in containers, multicloud application delivery and access to a thriving open source community, all of which will make F5 a more attractive supplier to telcos and other network operators looking to virtualize their networks, F5 said when the deal was announced in March.
Open source containers vendor Docker named a new CEO, former HortonWorks CEO Rob Bearden, starting early next month. "Rob brings over 20 years of experience in building and scaling world-class software companies, including some of the most commercially successful open source companies such as Hortonworks (merged with Cloudera)," Docker said. Steve Singh, currently CEO, will continue to serve as Docker's chairman. Singh took the captain's chair on the Docker bridge two years ago. TechCrunch, which broke the story of Bearden's ascension shortly before Docker announced it officially, said that Singh "was tired of working 75 hours a week, but he wanted to leave the company in the hands of capable steward." Cloudera and HortonWorks closed their merger in January.