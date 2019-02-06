Cloud Bursts: Another Fine Mesh From Microsoft

In cloud news recently: Palo Alto Networks acquired Twistlock and PureSec, for container and serverless security, respectively; Google connects Australia and Southeast Asia with subsea cable; VMware and Dell report earnings; and Microsoft connects meshes.
Palo Alto Networks acquired Twistlock, which specializes in container security, for about $410 million in cash, and PureSec, for serverless security. Also, Palo Alto Networks launched Prisma, a cloud security service simplifying access, data protection and application security.
Google lit up its INDIGO subsea cable system, connecting Sydney and Perth and Singapore, supporting Google Cloud customers in Asia-Pacific in conjunction with Cloud Regions in Sydney and Singapore. The new cable runs 9,200km, and Google boasts its the first subsea cable across the Great Australian Bight with a design capacity of about 36 terabits per second. Google plans additional cloud regions in Seoul and Jakarta in the first half of 2020. Additionally, Google plans a JGA consortium cable, connecting Guam and Australia through 7,080km of undersea fiber optic cable, in Q1 2020. Google says it has spent $47 billion in capex improving global infrastructure over the last three years. Google developed INDIGO in partnership with AARnet, Indosat, Singtel, SubPartners and Telstra.
VMware reported Q1 revenue of $2.27 billion, up 13% year-over-year. That narrowly beat consensus estimates of $2.25 billion, and was a bit less than the growth rate of 13.5% for the last quarter. VMware is marching from its legacy as an old-line on-premises server virtualization provider to new-age cloud infrastructure supplier, with recent deals with Microsoft and Dell. NSX networking virtualization software was particularly strong, growing 40%.
On the other hand, Dell Technologies -- which owns a controlling stage in VMware -- had mixed results, with revenue of $21.9 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Dell's infrastructure solutions group, which includes server, networking and storage, fell 5% to $8.2 billion; server and networking revenue alone fell by 9% to $4.2 billion. On the other hand, hyperconverged infrastructure grew by triple digits.
Microsoft introduced the Service Mesh Interface, to unify multiple service mesh technologies. Service mesh is a kind of virtual networking that allows containerized apps to communicate. SMI provides APIs supporting service meshes including Istio, linkerd, Consul and Amazon Web Services' App Mesh.