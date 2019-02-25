& cplSiteName &

Former Comcast Exec Named President of Cujo AI

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/25/2019
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- CUJO AI, a cybersecurity and network intelligence software provider for network operators announced today that Andrea Peiro joined the CUJO AI team and has been appointed corporate President.

As President, Andrea takes on a wide range of responsibilities with a particular focus on product portfolio innovation, global growth, and strategic planning.

After a decade as a naval intelligence officer, Andrea has spent over twenty years in Silicon Valley, where he joined the founding team of multiple successful startups at the forefront of networking, security and virtualization technologies. While at Xerox PARC he co-founded PowerCloud Systems that was acquired by Comcast in 2014, transforming the way advanced data services are developed and delivered to businesses and consumers via the cloud.

At Comcast, Andrea led the executive vision and development of xFi, the company’s cloud-based broadband delivery platform. He was then appointed GM of the Advanced Technologies and Products Group, creating a task-force-oriented approach for rapid development of innovative products and services that extend and complement the Xfinity portfolio.

In a separate announcement:

Mountain View, Calif. -- CUJO AI, the cybersecurity and network intelligence software provider is now covering and securing the connected experiences for more than 325M devices. The company offers cost-saving and revenue-generating AI-based solutions to network service providers and their customers. CUJO AI has been chosen by the major network operators Charter Communications and Comcast and other market leaders.

According to CUJO AI survey, 44.2% of consumers rely on their internet service provider for protection, and 85.2% of respondents claim that cybercrime prevention should be a combined effort, led by internet service providers and end-users among other entities.

The CUJO AI platform includes personalized broadband through Advanced Device Identification, AI Security, Content Controls and Privacy solutions. CUJO AI analyzes vast amounts of local network data and then uses proprietary machine learning algorithms to power the features and protect the end users.

Cujo AI

