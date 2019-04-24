& cplSiteName &
Edge Data Centers From Dell EMC

4/24/2019
Dell EMC showcases an edge data center at Mobile World Congress 2019. With micro Modular Data Centers, you can deploy compute and storage outside a traditional data center and closer to where the data is being generated.
