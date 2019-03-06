& cplSiteName &

Akamai Enhances the Edge

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/4/2019
50%
50%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced enhancements designed to help businesses accelerate their cloud migration strategy. The new features protect content, apps, and APIs, accelerate web and mobile experiences, and help make development teams more agile as they move to the cloud.

Enhance Security
Akamai has expanded its portfolio of adaptive security capabilities that are architected to enhance protections while enabling businesses to deliver excellent user experiences. New offerings can intelligently serve or block access to content with a fully integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Domain Name System (DNS) proxy detection service. Intelligence added to Akamai’s Token Authentication capabilities extends coverage for browsers and devices that do not support cookies and also makes it more difficult to play back stolen content. Finally, standard TLS addresses the need to deliver HTTPS at massive scale while providing a customer-branded SSL certificate, all of which are critical for large broadcasters and streaming TV distributors.

Akamai has also integrated its security and performance services with the Akamai Identity Cloud following the acquisition of Janrain, the industry-leading customer identity access management solution. This significantly improves the protection and performance of consumer login pages and is poised to deliver incremental value to customers in combating additional fraud use cases in 2019.

Accelerate Time to Value
Akamai has also launched new capabilities designed to help organizations innovate faster and gain greater agility. Automating adaptive acceleration capabilities including HTTP/2 performance optimizations and loading font libraries can improve user experiences. To further improve security, Akamai is now making TLS 1.3 delivery standard.

Streamline Operations
The Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform is also introducing an expansive set of improvements that support the operation of sites, apps, and APIs, from concept to production deployment. A completely re-engineered Akamai Control Center simplifies operations with detailed reporting across security, acceleration and delivery from a single pane of glass. Through close collaboration with its customers, Akamai has improved navigation, optimized alerting, made it more intuitive to take action, and added real-time support capabilities including a live chat function.

Akamai

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics