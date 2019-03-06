Akamai Enhances the Edge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, today announced enhancements designed to help businesses accelerate their cloud migration strategy. The new features protect content, apps, and APIs, accelerate web and mobile experiences, and help make development teams more agile as they move to the cloud.

Enhance Security

Akamai has expanded its portfolio of adaptive security capabilities that are architected to enhance protections while enabling businesses to deliver excellent user experiences. New offerings can intelligently serve or block access to content with a fully integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN) and Domain Name System (DNS) proxy detection service. Intelligence added to Akamai’s Token Authentication capabilities extends coverage for browsers and devices that do not support cookies and also makes it more difficult to play back stolen content. Finally, standard TLS addresses the need to deliver HTTPS at massive scale while providing a customer-branded SSL certificate, all of which are critical for large broadcasters and streaming TV distributors.

Akamai has also integrated its security and performance services with the Akamai Identity Cloud following the acquisition of Janrain, the industry-leading customer identity access management solution. This significantly improves the protection and performance of consumer login pages and is poised to deliver incremental value to customers in combating additional fraud use cases in 2019.

Accelerate Time to Value

Akamai has also launched new capabilities designed to help organizations innovate faster and gain greater agility. Automating adaptive acceleration capabilities including HTTP/2 performance optimizations and loading font libraries can improve user experiences. To further improve security, Akamai is now making TLS 1.3 delivery standard.

Streamline Operations

The Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform is also introducing an expansive set of improvements that support the operation of sites, apps, and APIs, from concept to production deployment. A completely re-engineered Akamai Control Center simplifies operations with detailed reporting across security, acceleration and delivery from a single pane of glass. Through close collaboration with its customers, Akamai has improved navigation, optimized alerting, made it more intuitive to take action, and added real-time support capabilities including a live chat function.

Akamai