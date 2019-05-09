Red Hat Sharpens OpenShift to Slash Kubernetes Hassles

Red Hat is introducing an upgrade to its OpenShift Kubernetes platform, designed to help operators move to 5G networks built with containerized network functions, the company said Wednesday.

OpenShift 4 integrates the CoreOS Linux operating system that Red Hat acquired when it acquired CoreOS for $250 million in early 2018. CoreOS is optimized for simplified management, automation and security.

Additional new capabilities include:

OpenShift supports service mesh, providing virtual networking for microservices, with network isolation and added security, based on the Istio open source project.

OpenShift supports the Knative open source project to run serverless applications.

Red Hat is partnering with Microsoft on Kubernetes-based event-driven autoscaling (KEDEA), for deploying serverless, event-driven containers on Kubernetes in the hybrid cloud and on-premises with OpenShift.