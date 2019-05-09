& cplSiteName &

Red Hat Sharpens OpenShift to Slash Kubernetes Hassles

Mitch Wagner
5/8/2019
50%
50%

Red Hat is introducing an upgrade to its OpenShift Kubernetes platform, designed to help operators move to 5G networks built with containerized network functions, the company said Wednesday.

OpenShift 4 integrates the CoreOS Linux operating system that Red Hat acquired when it acquired CoreOS for $250 million in early 2018. CoreOS is optimized for simplified management, automation and security.

Additional new capabilities include:

  • OpenShift supports service mesh, providing virtual networking for microservices, with network isolation and added security, based on the Istio open source project.

  • OpenShift supports the Knative open source project to run serverless applications.

  • Red Hat is partnering with Microsoft on Kubernetes-based event-driven autoscaling (KEDEA), for deploying serverless, event-driven containers on Kubernetes in the hybrid cloud and on-premises with OpenShift.

  • OpenShift runs as a managed service on Microsoft Azure. That expands OpenShift's availability as a managed service; it previously ran as a managed service on Amazon Web Services and Google. It also runs -- but not as a managed service -- on Alibaba, IBM, VMware, OpenStack and bare metal.

    The OpenShift upgrade comes as IBM nears closing its $34 billion deal to acquire Red Hat, which IBM says will close in the second half of the year.

    Why this matters
    The OpenShift upgrade Wednesday complements Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, launched on Tuesday. RHEL 8 improves the popular Linux version as a platform for containers, and OpenShift adds Kubernetes support for container orchestration, in public, private, or hybrid clouds.

    Telcos and other service providers are moving their networks to containerized virtual services, to increase agility and speed to market. Red Hat already has a strong telco business; RHEL 8 and OpenShift 4 makes it stronger by adding automation and improved security.

    By building in the operating system, service mesh, public cloud managed service support, and Knative, Red Hat addresses the hassles of operators having to assemble those pieces for themselves.

    Related posts:

    — Mitch Wagner Visit my LinkedIn profileFollow me on TwitterJoin my Facebook GroupRead my blog: Things Mitch Wagner Saw Executive Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    November 7, 2019, London, UK
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    China Telecom & Huawei Jointly Complete the World's First End-to-End 5G SA Voice & Video Call
    By Jay Liu, Senior Marketing Manager, Cloud Core Product Line, Huawei Technologies
    Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
    By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
    A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
    By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Slideshow: NAB 2019
    More Slideshows
    Infographics