India's Vodafone Idea Taps Ericsson for Cloud Packet Core

Ericsson today announced that it has been selected by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to deploy its Cloud Packet Core to enhance its existing core network. As part of this deal, VIL will benefit from Ericsson's market leading core network applications and Network Functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) solution enabling fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity.

Alvise Carlon, Head of Digital Services for Market Area South east Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, says: "It is one of the largest vEPC deployments for us anywhere in the world. This will not only provide VIL the scale and reach to address the growing data traffic levels in India, but the advanced cloud infrastructure will also enable VIL to tap new revenue streams in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Internet of Things (IoT)."

Ericsson Cloud Packet Core is built on our market leading virtual Evolved Packet Core (EPC) applications, we are dedicated to supporting our customers on a smooth evolution from EPC to dual mode core operations, 5G EPC and 5GC

Ericsson's NFVI solution enables operators to deploy virtual telecom, OSS, BSS, IT and media applications with speed while keeping total cost of ownership low. The solution optimizes the uptake of mobile broadband and also supports enterprise services. It helps form a secure platform for network slicing enabling other advanced services such as IoT and 5G.

