Amazon Reports $7.7B AWS Net Sales 1Q 2019, Up 41% Annually

SEATTLE -- Amazon.com, Inc. today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Operating cash flow increased 89% to $34.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $18.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018. Free cash flow increased to $23.0 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $7.3 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018. Free cash flow less principal repayments of finance leases and financing obligations increased to $15.1 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $1.1 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018. Free cash flow less equipment finance leases and principal repayments of all other finance leases and financing obligations increased to an inflow of $11.8 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with an outflow of $3.0 billion for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2018.

On January 1, 2019, we adopted accounting guidance amending the accounting for leases, which did not have a material impact on our first quarter operating results. Prior period amounts were not retrospectively adjusted. Under this new guidance, leases we previously referred to as "capital leases" are now referred to as "finance leases." Leases we previously referred to as "finance leases" are now referred to as "financing obligations."

Common shares outstanding plus shares underlying stock-based awards totaled 507 million on March 31, 2019, compared with 504 million one year ago.

Net sales increased 17% to $59.7 billion in the first quarter, compared with $51.0 billion in first quarter 2018. Excluding the $1.1 billion unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 19% compared with first quarter 2018.

Operating income increased to $4.4 billion in the first quarter, compared with operating income of $1.9 billion in first quarter 2018.

Net income increased to $3.6 billion in the first quarter, or $7.09 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.6 billion, or $3.27 per diluted share, in first quarter 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Guidance

Net sales are expected to be between $59.5 billion and $63.5 billion, or to grow between 13% and 20% compared with second quarter 2018. This guidance anticipates an unfavorable impact of approximately 150 basis points from foreign exchange rates.

Operating income is expected to be between $2.6 billion and $3.6 billion, compared with $3.0 billion in second quarter 2018.

This guidance assumes, among other things, that no additional business acquisitions, investments, restructurings, or legal settlements are concluded.

