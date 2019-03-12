F5 in $670M Deal to Acquire NGINX Open Source Application Delivery Server

SEATTLE & SAN FRANCISCO – F5 Networks, Inc. and NGINX today announced a definitive agreement under which F5 will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of privately held NGINX for a total enterprise value of approximately $670 million, subject to certain adjustments.

"F5's acquisition of NGINX strengthens our growth trajectory by accelerating our software and multi-cloud transformation," said François Locoh-Donou, President & CEO of F5. "By bringing F5's world-class application security and rich application services portfolio for improving performance, availability, and management together with NGINX's leading software application delivery and API management solutions, unparalleled credibility and brand recognition in the DevOps community, and massive open source user base, we bridge the divide between NetOps and DevOps with consistent application services across an enterprise's multi-cloud environment."

"We believe every organization can benefit from the agility and flexibility enabled by modern technologies without compromising on security, manageability, and reliability," continued Locoh-Donou. "The combined company will enable every customer—from the app developer to the network engineer to the security specialist—with the tools they need to ensure their apps are available and secure across every platform, from the enterprise data center to private and public clouds."

F5 will enhance NGINX's current offerings with F5 security solutions and will integrate F5 cloud-native innovations with NGINX's software load balancing technology, accelerating F5's time to market of application services for modern, containerized applications. F5 will also leverage its global sales force, channel infrastructure, and partner ecosystem to scale NGINX selling opportunities to the enterprise.

NGINX's thriving open source community was one of the most attractive elements of this combination, and F5 recognizes the trust that the user community has in NGINX's technology. Open source is a core part of F5's multi-cloud strategy and a driver for F5's next phase of innovation. As such, F5 is committed to continued innovation and increasing investment in the NGINX open source project to empower NGINX's widespread user communities. F5 expects the combination with NGINX will accelerate its product integrations with leading open source projects and will enhance its strong technology partnerships with open source vendors.

Upon closing of the acquisition, F5 will maintain the NGINX brand. Gus Robertson, along with NGINX founders Igor Sysoev and Maxim Konovalov, will join F5 and will continue to lead NGINX. Robertson will join F5's senior management team, reporting to François Locoh-Donou. F5 will maintain NGINX's operations in San Francisco, California and other locations globally.

