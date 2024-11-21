Eurobites: Nokia lands new data center deal with Microsoft Azure

Featured Story
The plummeting value of 5G mmWave spectrum
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and others spent billions of dollars in the early days of 5G on millimeter wave spectrum licenses. But the value of those licenses appears to be rapidly declining.
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Kyivstar acquires more spectrum; Mobily gets its hands on Sparkle's fiber; Tele2 targets IoT with Cisco.
November 21, 2024
Nokia has agreed an expanded five-year deal to supply data center equipment to cloud giant Microsoft Azure. The new agreement, centering on SONiC-based routers and switches, will see the Finnish vendor supplying its 7250 IXR-10e platform to provide multi-terabit-scale interconnectivity within Microsoft's data centers. The gear will be deployed both in greenfield locations and used to support Microsoft's migration from 100GE to 400GE connectivity within existing facilities. Nokia says the deal expands its global footprint to more than 30 countries.
Ukraine's Kyivstar has acquired new 2x5MHz spectrum in the 2100MHz band and 40MHz spectrum in the 2300MHz band at an auction held by the national regulator at a cost of 1.43 billion Ukrainian Hryvnia (US$34 million). The acquisition boosts Kyivstar's total spectrum holding from 152MHz to 202MHz. Kyivstar is 100% owned by VEON, whose shares will cease trading on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange on Friday (November 22) as it moves to consolidate the trading of its shares on the Nasdaq exchange in the US.
Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi operator Mobily, under the terms of which Mobily is finalizing the acquisition of fiber from Sparkle's subsea systems, which will enable connectivity with strategic drop points in Chania, Palermo, Milan and Marseille.
Ericsson has teamed up with Singtel to develop what is described as a fully automated 5G port at Tuas Port in Singapore. It is part of a plan by PSA to build the world's largest fully automated port by the 2040s. Existing automated vehicles deployed at the port will be upgraded to 5G to improve real-time shipment tracking and streamline crane operations.
Telenor has invested an unspecified amount in AI startup LastBot. LastBot will work with Telenor's Finnish unit, DNA, to improve the operator's internal processes, as well as develop new AI-driven offerings for DNA's enterprise customers. DNA will also use LastBot's technology to bolster its sales and customer service.
Tele2 and Cisco have expanded their Internet of Things partnership, signing a new agreement that will see Tele2 use Cisco's IoT Control Center to improve its IoT offering to customers worldwide in industry sectors such as automotive and utilities.
Swedish BSS/OSS provider Telness Tech has partnered with VAS2Nets and Lebara to launch a new mobile virtual network operator in Nigeria under the Lebara brand. The multi-million-dollar agreement spans several years and includes the launch of both prepaid and postpaid services.
The proposed UK merger of Vodafone and Three could help the UK police save 11 million man-hours annually. That, at least, is the latest hard-to-prove yet hard-to-disprove claim from Vodafone as it continues in its relentless mission to make the case for the merger. According to Vodafone, the national rollout of 5G standalone necessary to achieve this model of police efficiency won't happen unless the merger is given the go-ahead. Its claim is based on modelling carried out for it by consultancy firm WPI Strategy. (See Vodafone, Three merger creates a network-sharing nightmare.)
