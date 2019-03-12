|
Telco Cloud & 5G: Two Sides of the Same Coin
3/6/2019
BARCELONA -- MWC19 -- Light Reading's Mitch Wagner and Kelsey Ziser discuss how the telco cloud will be impacted by 5G deployments and vice versa. Mitch explains that 5G and telco cloud go hand-in-hand -- service providers will need the agility from the telco cloud to deploy 5G services. In addition, Mitch and Kelsey discuss how VMware and AT&T are collaborating on deploying 5G with SD-WAN, and perhaps most importantly -- the quality of coffee available in the press room.
