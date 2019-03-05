India's Vodafone Idea Inks 5-Year IBM Cloud Contract

ARMONK, NY -- IBM signed a multi-million-dollar five-year agreement with Vodafone Idea to deliver an enhanced customer experience to millions of connected consumers and businesses in India. In addition, this engagement will also contribute to Vodafone Idea's merger objectives by reducing its IT related costs.

The collaboration will provide Vodafone Idea with a hybrid cloud digital platform to enable more intimate engagement with its over 387 million subscribers (as of Dec. 31, 2018), enhancing business efficiency, agility and scale plus simplification of its business processes. This new infrastructure platform will help remove constraints to the exponential growth of data usage driven by increasing consumption of video, streaming and digital commerce.

Vodafone Idea is collaborating with leading global technology partners including IBM to deploy new age technologies with built-in customizations and novel innovations. The use of IBM's Hybrid and Multicloud, analytics and AI security capabilities will assist in accelerating Vodafone Idea's progression to an open, agile and secure IT environment. It will also provide a platform for fast-track joint initiatives in AI and IOT.

IBM will continue to seamlessly deliver enhanced services for Vodafone Idea leveraging its prior capabilities with Vodafone India and Idea Cellular. It will consolidate applications, and infrastructure including data centers, disaster recovery centers, and further accelerate existing cloud usage. Solutions deployed by Vodafone India Limited and Idea Cellular Limited earlier will be merged and big data capabilities be enhanced.

IBM is also supporting Vodafone Idea with an option of extended flexible payment plan structure for the term of the contract through IBM Global Financing, its wholly owned subsidiary.

IBM and Vodafone Idea Limited signed this transaction in IBM's first quarter of 2019.

IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM)

Vodafone Idea Ltd.