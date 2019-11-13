Dell Debuts Pay-As-You-Go for Infrastructure

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Dell Technologies is introducing Dell Technologies On Demand, a set of consumption-based and as-a-service offerings on the industry's broadest infrastructure portfolio that deliver IT with the agility of cloud and the control, performance and predictability of on-premises infrastructure. As part of this new offering, the company is expanding its extensive flexible consumption portfolio to support Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and the new Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure system.

"The multi-cloud world is here and will only grow, which means customers need on-demand and consistent infrastructure that yield predictable outcomes across all of their clouds, data centers and edge locations,"" said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Dell Technologies. "Dell Technologies On Demand makes it possible for organizations to plan, deploy and manage their entire IT footprint.They can choose how they consume and pay for IT solutions that meet their needs with the freedom and flexibility to evolve as their needs change over time."

Gartner indicates that by 2022, 15% of new deployments of on-premises computing will involve pay-per-use pricing, up from less than 1% in 20191. With Dell Technologies On Demand, businesses can choose between several flexible consumption options, including global support, deployment and managed services. This helps customers reduce the management of on-premises IT to make it as easy to consume as public clouds. For example, the new PowerOne autonomous infrastructure transforms into infrastructure as a service when paired with flexible consumption solutions and value- added services from Dell Technologies On Demand. The customer pays for what they use when they use it.

Dell Technologies On Demand offers flexible payment options for an extensive range of technologies across the full infrastructure stack, including compute, storage, networking and virtualization. Software-defined and hybrid cloud solutions are available via Dell Technologies Cloud and VMware, along with modern data protection, PC and digital workspaces. Customers have the freedom to shift IT infrastructure spending from one-time capital expenses to ongoing operational expenses, predictably and sensibly.

Summary:



Dell Technologies On Demand is the industry's broadest portfolio of consumption-based and as-a-service solutions for on-premises infrastructure and services

PowerEdge server portfolio also now available with processor-based usage measurement option for compute at the core

New PowerOne autonomous infrastructure combined with pay-per-use model delivers scalable, full-stack infrastructure like a cloud environment

PC as a Service expands from large customers to smallest businesses with single, predictable price per month

Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL)