Cloud Bursts: Arista Stumbles, Equinix Flies High, OpenStack Goes Ghostbusters

Arista delivered bad news to investors this week, the OpenStack Foundation turned to Ghostbusters for inspiration, while Mirantis went all Clockwork Orange, Plus more recent telco cloud headlines.

Arista stock was up 50% for the year, but it took a dive after the earnings report, according to MarketWatch, which points a finger at Microsoft as the cloud titan that put a hold on spending. On the other hand, Jefferies analyst George Notter says "by process of elimination" the culprit is Facebook.

Juniper also pointed to cloud titans hitting the pause button as a contributor to its financial troubles for at least two quarters.