Cisco Reports $13.2B Q1 Revenue Up 2% YoY

Q1 Results: 1 Revenue : $13.2 billion Growth of 2% year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.68; Non-GAAP: $0.84 Non-GAAP EPS increased 12% year over year

1 Q2 Guidance: Revenue: (3)% to (5)% decline year over year Earnings per Share: GAAP: $0.61 to $0.67; Non-GAAP: $0.75 to $0.77



SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cisco today reported first quarter results for the period ended October 26, 2019. Cisco reported first quarter revenue of $13.2 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $2.9 billion or $0.68 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 billion or $0.84 per share.

As previously disclosed, Cisco completed the divestiture of the Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) business in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018. Revenue and non-GAAP financial information have been normalized to exclude the SPVSS business from prior periods for comparative purposes.

"We delivered a solid quarter against a challenging macro environment," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "We're focused on continuing to drive innovation, transform our business and exceed our customers' expectations."

"We performed well in Q1, growing revenue and delivering strong margins and EPS," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "With software subscriptions now at 71% of our software revenue, we are making good progress in transforming our business model. We continue to invest in our innovation pipeline to generate long-term profitable growth and deliver value for shareholders."

Financial Summary

All comparative percentages are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise noted.

All revenue, non-GAAP, and geographic financial information in the "Q1 FY 2020 Highlights" section are presented excluding the SPVSS business for all periods as it was divested during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on October 28, 2018.

Q1 FY 2020 Highlights

Revenue – Total revenue was $13.2 billion, up 2%, with product revenue up 1% and service revenue up 4%. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas up 4%, EMEA up 4%, and APJC down 8%. Product revenue was led by growth in Security, up 22% and Applications, up 6%. Infrastructure Platforms was down 1%.

Gross Margin – On a GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were each 64.3%, as compared with 62.3%, 61.6%, and 64.6%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, total gross margin, product gross margin, and service gross margin were 65.9%, 66.1%, and 65.4%, respectively, as compared with 64.2%, 63.6%, and 65.8%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Total gross margins by geographic segment were: 66.6% for the Americas, 66.0% for EMEA and 62.9% for APJC.

Operating Expenses – On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $4.9 billion, up 13%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $4.3 billion, up 4%, and were 32.4% of revenue.

Operating Income – GAAP operating income was $3.6 billion, down 6%, with GAAP operating margin of 27.2%. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.4 billion, up 6%, with non-GAAP operating margin at 33.6%.

Provision for Income Taxes – The GAAP tax provision rate was 20.6%. The non-GAAP tax provision rate was 20.0%.

Net Income and EPS – On a GAAP basis, net income was $2.9 billion and EPS was $0.68. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $3.6 billion, an increase of 5%, and EPS was $0.84, an increase of 12%.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities – $3.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 5% compared with $3.8 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 included the receipt of $0.4 billion in relation to the litigation settlement with Arista Networks. Operating cash flow increased 7%, normalized for this receipt.

Balance Sheet and Other Financial Highlights

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments – $28.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared with $33.4 billion at the end of fiscal 2019.

Deferred Revenue – $18.6 billion, up 11% in total, with deferred product revenue up 24%. Deferred service revenue was up 4%.

Remaining Performance Obligations – $24.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, up 11%.

Capital Allocation – In the first quarter of fiscal 2020, we returned $2.3 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. We declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.5 billion, and repurchased approximately 16 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $48.91 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $768 million. The remaining authorized amount for stock repurchases under the program is $12.7 billion with no termination date.

Acquisitions

We completed several acquisitions in the first quarter of fiscal 2020. In addition, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, we announced our intent to acquire Acacia Communications, Inc., a publicly-traded fabless semiconductor company that develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of fiscal 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Guidance for Q2 FY 2020

Cisco expects to achieve the following results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020:

