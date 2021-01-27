Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Wind River intros analytics, orchestration platform

1/27/2021
ALAMEDA, Calif. – Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today debuted Wind River Studio, a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems at the edge where security, safety, and reliability are required. This first release Wind River Studio enables the flexible and efficient deployment, management, and operations of intelligent 5G distributed edge clouds through one single pane of glass.

"In order to thrive in a digital- and AI-first world, companies are accelerating their digital transformation plans from years to months. Wind River is committed to realizing the digital future of our customers across the industries we serve," said Kevin Dallas, Wind River President and CEO. "Wind River Studio is the first and only of its kind to deliver one unified environment for mission critical intelligent systems across the full product lifecycle. This new platform offers dramatic improvements in productivity, agility, time-to-market, with seamless technology integration that includes far edge cloud compute, data analytics, system level security, 5G and AI/ML."

Mission-Critical Intelligent Systems at the Edge

Gartner expects that, by 2022, more than 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the traditional data center or cloud.1 With more compute workloads moving away from data centers, the compute model is evolving to an intelligent cloud and intelligent edge model where the majority of the low latency compute takes place in the mission-critical intelligent system at the edge.

Mission-critical intelligent systems at the edge will form the foundation of the digital transformation across industries, including aerospace, defense, telecom, industrial, automotive, and medical. These systems will have diverse needs around the far edge cloud, 5G, AI/ML, real-time performance, security, safety, and reliability. In addition, these systems will have the ability to securely capture and process real-time machine data with "digital feedback loops" that enable advanced automated and autonomous scenarios in systems like robotics, drones, autonomous vehicles, and augmented reality.

Wind River and Verizon

Wind River Studio cloud-native infrastructure software and analytics capabilities address service providers' complex needs surrounding deployment and management of a physically distributed ultra-low latency, cloud-native infrastructure. These technologies are deployed in Verizon's 5G network, and enabled the world's first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session.

"Verizon has been on the leading edge of virtualizing the network which provides the foundation for programmability in our network and allows us to speed new services to customers," said Srini Kalapala, Vice-President of Technology Planning and Development for Verizon. "Virtualizing the entire network from the core to the edge has been a massive, multi-year redesign effort of our network architecture that simplifies and modernizes our entire network."

"Technology innovation leaders are keen to invest in cloud-native infrastructure technologies to increase software velocity; enable developer agility, application scalability and resilience; and reduce technical debt," according to Gartner. "Containers and Kubernetes are becoming the foundation for building this cloud-native infrastructure to improve software velocity and developer productivity…by 2022, more than 75% of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, which is a significant increase from fewer than 30% today."4

Wind River is a leader in the early 5G landscape, powering the majority of 5G RAN deployments. With Wind River Studio operator capabilities that are now available, the company addresses service providers' complex challenge of deploying and managing a physically distributed, ultra-low latency cloud-native infrastructure through one single pane of glass with the following:

A fully cloud-native, Kubernetes- and container-based architecture for the deployment and management of distributed edge networks at scale.

Network analytics technology that includes an integrated data collection, monitoring, and reporting tool to optimize the management and operation of a distributed cloud network.

Core to edge orchestration for the efficient management and automation of distributed cloud networks and application services, including the management of containers, network elements, and edge devices.

Additionally, the company announced that Wind River Studio developer capabilities are in Public Preview. These capabilities provide a DevSecOps environment to build, test, and simulate devices and systems at the intelligent edge. To inquire about a Wind River Studio demo, visit www.windriver.com/studio/developer.

More information about Wind River Studio is available at www.windriver.com/studio.

Wind River

