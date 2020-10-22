Verizon Business offers VNS Application Edge with Kubernetes

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Verizon Business today announced VNS Application Edge, a solution that allows enterprises to extend the Virtual Network Services capabilities and now deploy business applications to the edge, along with a Kubernetes managed service delivered through a simple digital experience.

VNS Application Edge, built in collaboration with Rafay Systems Inc., is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering that provides a turnkey automation framework for managing Kubernetes clusters and containerized app deployment. Verizon will now deliver a unified experience for both network and containerized application lifecycle management, using a single orchestrated platform and end-to-end service management.

VNS Application Edge helps simplify the management of Kubernetes containerized applications – even in complex, multi-cloud and multi-cluster environments with VNS extreme automation. This will bring bandwidth intensive content closer to the end user, enabling the deployment of latency sensitive apps which can help power immersive customer experiences.

Potential use cases include:

Apply computer vision models at the edge to Instrumentation and Telemetry data in the field for near-real-time anomaly detection and mitigation

Improve in-store customer experience by deploying microservices in retail and enterprise locations to automate inventory management, order handling, and more.

Predictive Maintenance - Improve assembly output quality, reduce downtime and maintenance costs in manufacturing with the latest IOT technology, leveraging AI/ML innovations, right at the edge.

