Telecom vet John Giere to lead Optiva as president and CEO

TORONTO – Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX:OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers ("CSPs") worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Giere as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will also be appointed to the board of directors of Optiva. Giere has served with leading global vendors, including Openwave Mobility, Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson. He has more than 25 years of telecommunications industry leadership, building customer relationships and delivering innovative products to the market.

"John has a proven track record as a CEO leading and building successful global telecom software businesses. The board is confident his expertise will propel Optiva's team and its cloud-native BSS product roadmap," said Robert Stabile, Chairman of the Board of Optiva. "John is a highly respected industry leader who shares Optiva's commitment to customer success and will guide Optiva in the next phase of focusing our cloud-native products to address emerging 5G market opportunities that encompass new SaaS business models supporting a rapidly expanding monetization ecosystem."

"I look forward to leading Optiva's outstanding team to drive a compelling company vision aligned with a market leader strategy and vibrant company culture. My achievements are the result of building talented teams who work with agility, innovation and a full focus on partnering with our customers to achieve success," said Giere. "That is how Optiva will dominate the cloud-native BSS category and drive profitable growth."

Prior to joining Optiva, Giere served as Chief Executive Officer of Openwave Mobility and General Manager of the mobility business unit for Openwave Systems. He also served as Chief Marketing Officer for Alcatel-Lucent and Lucent Technologies and held vice president roles in sales, marketing and business development at Ericsson. Giere holds an MBA from the University of Maryland and a BS degree from Georgetown University.

Optiva