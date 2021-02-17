Sinch to acquire Inteliquent

ATLANTA – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inteliquent, the largest independent voice communications provider in the United States, for a total cash consideration of $1.140B USD.

Inteliquent has built a strong go-to-market strategy as a trusted partner to category leaders in every sector of communications, including cloud communications, collaboration, unified communications, contact centers and every major U.S. carrier. Close cooperation with partners will be a continued priority after the transaction has closed.

The transaction broadens Sinch's Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering and provides the company the leadership position in U.S. voice communications. Sinch is an established key player in CPaaS with customers including 8 of the top 10 tech companies in the world, all with headquarters in the U.S.

Today's acquisition is the company's fifth in the last year and complements market-leading organic growth; these transactions have bolstered the company's capabilities in the United States and ability to address emerging geographies such as Latin America and India.

Inteliquent powers voice communications for the leading communication service providers and enterprises in North America. Together with its extensive API-offering that lets businesses acquire phone numbers and embed voice calling into their own products or business processes, it operates a fully redundant, geo-diverse, carrier-grade tier 1 network directly connected to every major telecom carrier and covers 94 percent of the U.S. population. The platform handles more than 300 billion minutes of voice calling per year and the company has registered more than 100 million active phone numbers on behalf of its customers.

"Becoming a leader in the U.S. voice market is key to establish Sinch as the leading global cloud communications platform. Inteliquent serves the largest and most demanding voice customers in America with superior quality backed by a fully-owned network across the entire U.S. Our joint strengths in voice and messaging provide a unique position to grow our business and power a superior customer experience for our customers," comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO.

"We're excited about the tremendous opportunities this combination unlocks, expanding the services we can provide to our customers. Combining our leading voice offering with Sinch's global messaging capabilities truly positions us for leadership in the rapidly developing market for cloud communications," comments Inteliquent CEO, Ed O'Hara.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance from CFIUS and US competition authorities, the receipt of FCC, state public utility commission, and certain other governmental approvals.

The transaction is expected to close in H2 2021.

Sinch