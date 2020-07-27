Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Riverbed Cloud-Based Application Acceleration Solutions boost performance of Microsoft Collaboration and Video Applications

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/27/2020
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCISCO – Riverbed announced today that it is adding new cloud-based offerings into its arsenal of Riverbed Application Acceleration Solutions, all specifically built to help significantly accelerate and provide a consistent user experience for leading Microsoft collaboration, productivity and video streaming applications. As companies continue to provide broader flexibility for employees to work from anywhere, organizations can run Riverbed's flexible SaaS offerings to optimize performance and productivity for leading SaaS apps across multiple office locations and for remote users regardless of location, bandwidth or latency.

"With the overwhelming industry shift to SaaS applications and expected growth in hybrid work environments long-term even after COVID-19, there is a surge in enterprises using collaboration suites such as Microsoft O365 and leveraging video communications with Microsoft Teams and Stream for global employee engagement and collaboration. While these tools help companies to quickly scale and connect workforces that may be working from anywhere, in or outside the office, the value enterprises are able to achieve from these SaaS investments can be limited by the networks that connect us," said Dante Malagrino, Chief Development Officer at Riverbed. "Riverbed's Application Acceleration Solutions are flexible to suit the varying needs of today's enterprises, and can be deployed immediately to augment the most popular Microsoft application suites and relieve the IT pain and productivity slowdowns caused by network latency, data congestion and overall connectivity."

Riverbed SaaS Accelerator Boosts Performance of Microsoft Teams and Stream
The release of SaaS Accelerator (available in Q3 2020) will provide new support for Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Stream live events and on-demand video, delivering increased performance for the best experience for users in any office, accessing video from any device. Microsoft has seen an explosive growth in collaboration and video applications, with Teams reporting more than 200 million meeting participants in a single day and over 75 million daily active users, with two-thirds of users having shared, collaborated, or interacted with files on Teams (April 2020 Microsoft earnings call). SaaS Accelerator eliminates the networking headaches inherent with corporate video communications with an enterprise-class SD-eCDN that can be deployed in minutes, reducing up to 99 percent of video data from corporate networks, enhancing the overall user experience. The SaaS Accelerator Manager (SAM) delivers comprehensive analytics for network teams and event owners, including bandwidth savings, quality of experience, reach, viewing duration and more.

Read the full release here.

Riverbed Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: RVBD)

