Cloud Native/NFV

Ribbon intros pay-as-you-go model for SBS

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/6/2020
Comment (0)

WESTFORD, Mass. – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its market-leading Session Border Controller Software edition (SBC SWe) is now available with a "Pay-As-You-Go" licensing model in the AWS Marketplace.

In 2019, Ribbon announced its SBC SWe's support of Amazon Chime Voice Connector, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) service that enables enterprises to migrate their telephony workloads to AWS. Amazon Chime is a communications service that allows users to meet, chat, and place business phone calls inside and outside of their organization from a single application with the security provided by AWS.

Ribbon's SBC SWe provides Amazon Chime customers security, high availability and interoperability for Voice over IP (VoIP) traffic being sent to and from Amazon Chime Voice Connector. The new Pay-As-You-Go licensing model aligns with the consumption model that is required to purchase Amazon Chime Voice Connector.

This licensing model allows enterprises who purchase Amazon Chime Voice Connector for SIP Trunking (which requires an SBC) to also conveniently and cost-effectively purchase the Ribbon SBC SWe in AWS Marketplace. In addition to supporting Amazon Chime Voice Connector, the Ribbon SBC SWe can be deployed using Pay-As-You-Go licensing to support all other SBC use cases in AWS, such as Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, Contact Centers, Unified Communications and SIP Trunking.

Ribbon Communications

