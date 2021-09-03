Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Rakuten Mobile announces 3 million customer applications

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/9/2021
Comment (0)

TOKYO – Rakuten Mobile, Inc. today announced that the total cumulative number of applications for the Rakuten UN-LIMIT service plan launched on April 8, 2020, has surpassed 3 million, as of today March 9, 2021.

Applications for the Rakuten UN-LIMIT service plan opened on March 3, 2020. By June 30, the number of applications surpassed 1 million, followed by 2 million on December 30. Since the announcement of the new Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI service plan on January 29, 2021, the number of applications for the service plan has grown considerably, surpassing 3 million on March 9, 2021. Applications for the one-year free campaign will close on April 7, 2021*1.

About the new Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI service plan

The Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI service plan is an enhanced version of the Rakuten UN-LIMIT V plan with a simple fee structure that flexibly adjusts in line with customer data use. The new service plan caters to the diverse needs of customers, from light users who consume very little data, to heavy users who don't want to have to worry about their monthly data use. As with the previous plan, subscribers can use both 4G and 5G services*2, in addition to free domestic calls when using the Rakuten Link communication app*3.

With the new Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI service plan, the monthly rate will be determined by the amount of data used each month. When total monthly data usage is 1GB or less, the fee will be zero yen for a customer's first line. If the total monthly data usage is between 1GB and 3GB, the fee will be 980 yen, and for total monthly data usage between 3GB and 20GB, the fee will be 1,980 yen for a customer's first line. Customers whose data usage exceeds 20GB can use unlimited data*4 for 2,980 yen per month. For customers with a second line, total monthly data usage of 3GB or less will be charged at 980 yen.

Current Rakuten UN-LIMIT V customers will be automatically upgraded to Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI on April 1, 2021. New applications made through the Rakuten Mobile official website or in Rakuten Mobile shops from April 1, 2021, and onwards will be for the Rakuten UN-LIMIT VI price plan.

Rakuten Mobile has built the world's first fully virtualized cloud native mobile network*5. This network architecture allows for substantial reductions in capital investment and operation costs, enabling the operator to pass on savings to subscribers through a simple and affordable service plan. Powered by cutting-edge technology, Rakuten Mobile will continue to expand coverage for its network nationwide, offer a wide variety of products and provide new services leveraging the Rakuten Ecosystem and Rakuten Points loyalty points program to deliver greater levels of convenience and comfort to customers.

*1 One line per customer. One application only. Separate charges apply for product purchases, option fees, calls and others. Applications for the campaign will close on April 7, 2021.

*2 4G service can be used in the Rakuten network area, the domestic roaming partner network areas and the overseas roaming partner network areas. 5G service is available in certain areas only. A 5G-compatible device is required to use the 5G service.

*3 Excludes certain numbers. When not using the Rakuten Link app, domestic calls will be charged at 20 yen/30 seconds.

*4 Unlimited high-speed data when connected to Rakuten base stations. To provide a fair service, restrictions on transmission speed may be implemented. Please check the coverage areas. In domestic roaming areas, after using the allocated 5GB, unlimited data is available at a maximum speed of 1Mbps. Transmission speed is best effort (the maximum speed of the standard). Actual transmission speeds may vary depending on the network environment.

*5 For a large scale commercial mobile network (as of October 1, 2019). Research: Stella Associa

* All prices in this press release exclude tax unless explicitly stated otherwise.

* The company names, product and service names in this press release are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Rakuten

