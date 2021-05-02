Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Rakuten counts 15 international customers for communications platform

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/5/2021
Comment (0)

Japan's Rakuten has sold its Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) to a total of 15 customers so far, according to the company's mobile networking chief Tareq Amin.

"We have already 15 global customers. A lot of people don't know that the sales already started. And these are not small customers. Some of them are very, very massive," he said this week during a virtual roundtable with members of the media. "I'm really delighted to see that we finally are reaching a stage where possibly in the next quarter or so we have a very large contract about the entire RCP stack."

Amin did not provide any further details on the identity of the company's customers.

Light Reading reported in March 2020 of Rakuten's plans to sell a networking platform internationally. The offering was initially dubbed Rakuten Mobile Platform (RMP), but Rakuten appears to have broadened its focus a few months later when it announced it acquired operational support system (OSS) provider Innoeye for the "Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP)."

Rakuten officially took the wraps off RCP in October 2020 with an announcement that it was "bringing 5G to the word." The business is based in Singapore and headed by Rabih Dabboussi, who previously worked at networking giant Cisco and cybersecurity company DarkMatter, according to his LinkedIn profile, before joining Rakuten in May 2020.

RCP essentially is the platform on which Rakuten is building its 4G and 5G networks in Japan. Amin explained that the offering consists of a number of different, interchangeable pieces including network orchestration, cloud management and artificial intelligence provided by a range of participating suppliers. RCP customers can pick and choose which parts of the platform they wish to use.

RCP essentially positions Rakuten against the likes of Amazon, Google and Microsoft, companies that are also selling cloud-based network management and operational services to network operators globally. Indeed, Microsoft last year acquired Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch Networks in pursuit of that goal.

Moreover, Rakuten's sales of RCP are directly linked to the success of the company's ongoing 4G and 5G network buildouts in Japan. As a result, the company has been quick to stamp out concerns over the performance of its mobile network in Japan, which is both based on RCP and informs the development of the platform.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE