Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Post offices could be the new edge of 5G networks – report

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/2/2020
Comment (0)

A new report by the inspector general of the US Postal Service lays out a detailed and compelling proposal for how the 228-year-old government agency could play a major role in the deployment of 5G.

The US Postal Service Office of Inspector General (OIG) "concluded that there may be an opportunity to leverage the Postal Service's network of over 31,000 facilities nationwide," the agency wrote.

Across its 24-page report, the OIG offers a number of proposals, including:

  • Putting 5G cell towers on top of post offices nationwide
  • Running fiber backhaul through post offices and into 5G cell towers
  • Offering free public Wi-Fi services in post offices in rural areas
  • Hosting edge computing data centers inside post offices
  • Supporting public safety communications via post offices
  • Having postal workers collect data on broadband availability

"As policymakers turn their attention to funding and promoting the deployment of 5G and broadband infrastructure, they can consider ways to cost-effectively leverage the Postal Service's nationwide network," wrote the OIG. "By playing a broader role in 5G and broadband deployment, the Postal Service would further its foundational mission to bind the nation together."

Importantly, the report notes that a handful of post offices across the country are already engaged in the rollout of 5G. According to the report, 62 postal facilities lease space to cell tower companies, bringing $1.4 million in annual revenue. "There may be opportunities to expand these agreements to support rising demand for 5G antenna deployment," the report speculates.

That's particularly intriguing in rural areas, where lawmakers have bemoaned the digital divide amid a pandemic forcing workers and students to stay home.

"OIG analysis found that there are 2,364 USPS facilities located within census blocks that are unserved or underserved in terms of broadband connectivity," according to the report.

But that's just the beginning. The report discusses the potential of other technologies including edge computing, and how post offices nationwide might play a role.

"While not all postal facilities are practical locations for server hosting, some post offices, and the over 280 mail processing facilities, may be able to host edge computing. There may be opportunities for the Postal Service to partner with wireless carriers that are distributing processing components to the edge of their networks," the OIG wrote.

Such a suggestion would pair a government agency that traces its origins to Benjamin Franklin with a cutting-edge trend in the telecommunications sector. Already operators ranging from AT&T to Dish Network have speculated on the possibility of running their software-powered, cloud-based, virtualized network functions in public or private edge computing locations around the country, thus speeding the delivery of services to nearby customers. The US Postal Service, with tens of thousands of offices around the country, including in some of the most rural and hard-to-reach locations, could well provide the kind of security, power and prices that operators are looking for.

The report by the USPS inspector general lands at an interesting time. Lawmakers across the political spectrum have been loudly discussing the "race to 5G" between the US and China, sparking a wide range of proposals – from financing R&D to suggesting a US government purchase of Nokia or Ericsson – to improve the position of the US.

On the other side, the Trump administration has taken a decidedly antagonistic position toward the USPS, and lengthy reports on the situation have tied Trump's interest in the agency to issues ranging from cost savings to voter suppression to Trump's personal feelings about Amazon and Jeff Bezos.

"The stakes could not be higher as the USPS continues to lose billions of dollars while Americans continue to struggle to connect to the Internet. With the right digital policies in place, improved USPS finances and digital connectivity could go hand in hand. Americans can finally get connected…with a little help from the post office," wrote Ross Marchand, a senior fellow for the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, in a recent opinion piece.

"By participating in this important [5G] endeavor, the Postal Service would take fullest advantage of its vast infrastructure and further cement its already critically important role in American life," the OIG wrote.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 13, 2020 Develop a Strategy to Become an Enterprise Edge Expert
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 20, 2020 Transforming 5G Networks With Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways
October 20, 2020 After the Cloud Rush: How Service Providers Are Filling the Security Gaps
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series™: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE