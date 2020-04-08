Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

PacketFabric partners with Cloudflare to launch Cloudflare Network Interconnect

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/4/2020
CULVER CITY, CA – PacketFabric, an innovator of fast, on-demand connectivity for enterprise customers, and Cloudflare the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced the release of the Cloudflare Network Interconnect in partnership with PacketFabric. Cloudflare Network Interconnect will bring full network functionality to the physical network edge.

Cloudflare Network Interconnect will be available through PacketFabric's Network as a Service (NaaS) Marketplace. At launch, PacketFabric will interconnect with the Cloudflare Network Interconnect in 15 North American and APAC markets. Additional North America and international markets are planned to be launched throughout 2020 and 2021.

"Our customers can now connect to Cloudflare via a private, secure, and dedicated connection through the PacketFabric Marketplace," said Dave Ward, PacketFabric CEO. "PacketFabric is proud to be a launch partner of Cloudflare Network Interconnect. Our large U.S. footprint provides the reach and density to further benefit Cloudflare's enterprise customers."

The Cloudflare Network Interconnect in partnership with PacketFabric provides customers with innovative use cases for better network performance and security including a private pathway to Cloudflare DDoS Protection and Cloudflare Magic Transit; a dedicated on-ramp to Internet acceleration and optimization via Cloudflare Argo; private access to corporate applications; and a secure origin for Cloudflare's CDN.

By using PacketFabric's Marketplace and self-service portal, organizations will instantly connect and scale private connectivity to Cloudflare's global network at the location of their choice, with the capacity that they require.

"At Cloudflare, we are constantly looking for ways to improve the security, performance, and reliability of our customers' networks and teams. By partnering with PacketFabric, we are providing an additional path for our customers to access our services in the location of their choice using the method they prefer. Secure, private, reliable, and efficient software-defined network connectivity between Cloudflare's edge and our customers is another way we are helping to build a better Internet," said John Graham-Cumming, Chief Technology Officer of Cloudflare.

Taking advantage of private connections to cloud providers and partners, such as Cloudflare, allows PacketFabric customers to reduce their reliance on the public internet and achieve greater control over how they move their data, simultaneously doing it in the most cost-effective manner.

PacketFabric's highly scalable SDN platform is a private Layer 2 NaaS that delivers instant and secure connectivity at speeds from 50Mbps to multi-100Gbps. CRN recently named PacketFabric one of the "Hottest Networking Startups of 2020." PacketFabric was proudly co-founded in 2015 by two women executives Jezzibell Gilmore, PacketFabric's Chief Commercial Officer, and Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric's Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering.

PacketFabric LLC
Cloudflare Inc.

