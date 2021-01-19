Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

PacketFabric launches Cloud Router

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/19/2021
Comment (0)

CULVER CITY, Calif. – PacketFabric, an innovator of on-demand connectivity to the secure, private internet, today announced it has launched Cloud Router, a multi-cloud connectivity solution. PacketFabric's Cloud Router is built on the edge with marketing-leading distributed architecture and is one of the most technically advanced multi-cloud products on the market today. Cloud Router will super-serve the enterprise as well as small business who are seeking a future-proofed way to connect multiple cloud providers.

"With the launch of Cloud Router, PacketFabric now can provide connectivity to colocation, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, so we check all the boxes that an enterprise or small business needs for digital transformation," said Dave Ward, PacketFabric, CEO. "Cloud Router offers predictable pricing with an elegant technical solution. It is a game changer for PacketFabric and the telecom industry."

According to Deloitte 2021 TMT Predictions report, "97% of IT managers planned to distribute workloads across two or more clouds in order to maximize resilience, meet regulatory and compliance requirements and leverage best-of-breed services from different providers." Gartner's Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Primer for 2021 states that "organizations are implementing multi-cloud infrastructure to increase the pace of innovation and drive new business."

Organizations can immediately use PacketFabric's Cloud Router for data transfer, disaster recovery, distributed cloud applications and managed Layer 3 connectivity, among other use cases. The Cloud Router Infopaper provides additional technical and product intelligence.

"PacketFabric's Cloud Router is a DevOps dream come true because you can connect multiple cloud resources. You just script it and connect to cloud. It's that easy," said Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric Co-founder and SVP Engineering and Product.

In celebration of the launch, PacketFabric created the Cloud Router Playlist on Pandora, the leading music and podcast discovery platform. The playlist features cloud-themed songs such as "Get Off of My Cloud" by The Rolling Stones, "Above the Clouds" by Paul Weller and versions "Cloud 9" by the Temptations and Jamiroquai.

PacketFabric saw explosive growth in 2020 and was awarded with the "2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," named a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner and one of the "10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020" by CRN.

It recently announced a democratized pricing strategy of $100 per month for hosted hybrid cloud connections up to 1Gbps, for both metro and long-haul capacity in the United States and Europe. With this new pricing strategy, PacketFabric is making cloud connectivity egalitarian across the tech landscape.

PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates and guarantees connectivity between collocation facilities, clouds, and offers private network interconnection across the globe. The NaaS platform is private, secure, reliable and scalable, plus it's fully redundant.

PacketFabric LLC

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE