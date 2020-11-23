Sign In Register
Cloud Native/NFV

Orange Business Services, AWS form global partnership

11/23/2020
Comment (0)

PARIS – Orange Business Services forms global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate customers’ innovation in the cloud Orange Business Services to accelerate digital transformation and boost cloud-native approach for customers on AWS Orange Business Services will create a Dedicated Center of Excellence built on AWS.

Orange Business Services has announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and leverage the benefits of the cloud to adapt quicker to market changes and user needs.

Orange and AWS will work together to deliver new solutions in the areas of modernization and migration, data analytics, innovation and security, resulting in new products and services to fast-track customers’ journeys to the cloud. As part of this agreement, a dedicated Cloud Center of Excellence will be built on AWS, coordinating joint development of an extensive training and certification program for more than 3,000 Orange Business Services cloud, cybersecurity, digital and data experts.

Enterprises will now have access to a one-stop-shop for all their Orange and AWS requirements through their trusted point of contact. Orange has deep strengths across consultancy, cybersecurity and connectivity through to cloud native applications. This removes multivendor complexity for Orange customers and allows them to speed up their digital transformation and explore future innovations that enhance cloud applications on AWS.

As part of its ongoing plan to reinvent its operator model, Orange has also invested heavily in cloud native skills and tools to allow customers to take full advantage of on-demand delivery, flexibility, and higher-level services, including resiliency and cost optimization.

Orange has also become part of the AWS Channel Reseller Program, allowing it to resell AWS services to its customers as part of its value-added services and solutions.

Orange Business Services

