Microsoft's pitch to telcos for 5G and beyond

The new offer – Azure for Operators – is said to "provide operators with the agility they need to rapidly innovate and experiment with new 5G services on a programmable network."
There are a lot of moving parts here and the story will evolve, so we'll keep covering it. But first, let's go back and see what helped nudge Microsoft from enterprise cloud specialist to credible telco cloud leader in the eyes of network operators. The company's cloud and IT competitors all want a piece of the ongoing 5G buildout and the IoT explosion that some are expecting to follow shortly thereafter. In the last year, Microsoft hasn't been shy about putting its money where its mouth is:
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading